Minnesota study reveals impact of bias-based bullying in youth

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A new study has found that youth facing bias-based bullying tend to have much greater levels of emotional distress.

Photo credit: Getty Images

A University of Minnesota Medical School research team found that emotional stress is 60% lower in kids with the same social positions but no bias-based bullying experience.

The research team defines bias-based bullying as racist, homophobic or transphobic bullying.

They used models to identify rates of depression, anxiety, self-injury and suicidal thoughts and attempts.

More than 80,000 students in grades nine and 11 participated.

The research team is planning to conduct additional research on ways to prevent bias-based bullying and support diverse youth.