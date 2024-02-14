Feb 14, 2024
Minnesota study reveals impact of bias-based bullying in youth
By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director
A new study has found that youth facing bias-based bullying tend to have much greater levels of emotional distress.
A University of Minnesota Medical School research team found that emotional stress is 60% lower in kids with the same social positions but no bias-based bullying experience.
The research team defines bias-based bullying as racist, homophobic or transphobic bullying.
They used models to identify rates of depression, anxiety, self-injury and suicidal thoughts and attempts.
More than 80,000 students in grades nine and 11 participated.
The research team is planning to conduct additional research on ways to prevent bias-based bullying and support diverse youth.