Minnesota Supreme Court rules Legal Marijuana Now does not meet major political party requirements

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The General Election ballot may look a little different this fall after a ruling from the Minnesota Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Legal Marijuana Now Party did not meet the requirements to be a major political party.

Following this decision, the Party will need to file a notice to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State that it met the requirements as a minor political party.

Legal Marijuana Now candidates may still appear on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot if they collect the necessary amount of petition signatures, which includes 2,000 for statewide races, 1,000 for congressional races and 500 for legislative races.

Candidates must collect signatures during the candidate filing period between May 21 and June 4 for all contests except for President and Vice-President, which are collected until Aug. 30.