Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx unveil license plate designs

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, Minn. — Step aside Vikings fans! Fans of the Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves now have their opportunity to show their spirit with a license plate.

The two franchises unveiled the new license plates on Friday.

Like the Vikings plate, the Timberwolves and Lynx plates will be available for purchase in January.

They’ll also cost an additional $30 annually, which will be donated to the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation to support its missing to elevate lives through the power of basketball in Minnesota communities.