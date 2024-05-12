Minnesota unveils new state flag and seal on Statehood Day

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota celebrated its Statehood Day on Saturday with the unveiling of its new state flag and seal.

At sunrise on May 11, the new state flag rose for the first time over the Minnesota State Capitol, shortly after the Minnesota National Guard retired the outgoing one, which is now preserved by the Minnesota Historical Society.

New Minnesota State Flag over the Minnesota Capitol Building

Photo by Francis Sampah, Minnesota Historical Society

That afternoon, Secretary of State Steve Simon unveiled the new state seal during an event honoring the State Emblems Redesign Commission Chair and Vice-Chair along with flag designer, Andrew Prekker, and seal designer, Ross Bruggink.

All received the National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award–the highest honor that a Secretary of State can bestow.

Secretary of State Steve Simon unveils the new Great Seal of the State of Minnesota

Photo by Amanda Scheid, Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State

At the event, Sec. Simon said, “The new flag and seal reflect all Minnesotans and showcase the features of our state that we can all recognize: the water, the land, the North Star and, of course, the loon. We can all unite around these common images that help our state stand apart from the rest.”

In Dec. of 2023, the State Emblems Redesign Commission approved the final designs for the new state flag and seal.