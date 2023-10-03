Minnesotans encouraged to submit designs for state flag and seal

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans can now officially submit their ideas for the next state flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission is now accepting public submissions on its website: MNHS.org.

All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by the Commission.

Eligible participants can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and seal.

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 30.