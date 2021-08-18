Mississippi County Disc Golf Course Receiving Upgrades

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Mississippi River disc golf course is getting some upgrades!

The St. Cloud Disc Golf Club and Gemstone donated to help out with upgrading the tee pads at the park.

Tee holes 1-9 are being worked on currently, so that half of the course will be closed for the rest of the week. Crews starting next week will work on holes 10-18, and that part of the course will be closed for the same upgrades next week.

The Mississippi County Park is located at 41300 County Road in Rice. A map of the 18-hole disc course can be found on the Stearns County website.