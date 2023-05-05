Mississippi River Cleanup Occurring This Saturday

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Stearns County is facilitating a cleanup of the Mississippi River at the Mississippi River County Park this Saturday.

Goodhue County and the City of Red Wing have challenged Stearns County to clean up the Mississippi River. Stearns County Waste Management has donated a dumpster for volunteers and park-goers to dispose of the garbage they find in or along the river.

The dumpster will be located at the Mississippi River County Park near 41300 County Road on Saturday May 6th, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The cleanup event is open to all members of the community and to the public.