MLB Draft Claims Two Former Rox Players

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Two former St. Cloud Rox players are heading to the Major League.

Tuesday marked the final day for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

In the first round on Sunday, the Houston Astros took Brice Matthews with the 28th overall pick.

In the fourth round, the Washington Nationals snatched up Andrew Pinckney with the 102nd overall pick.

Matthews played shortstop for the Rox in 2022.

Pinckney played outfield in 2021.

The MLB Draft is being held in Seattle.