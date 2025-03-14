MNL on the Road Welcomes Grayson DeWolfe for a Free, All-Ages Concert on March 24

The 34th season of Monday Night Live is again venturing out of the KVSC studios, and we want you to come see the show.

Our next installment of MNL on the Road is taking place on Monday, March 24 at the Pioneer Place and will feature a live performance by Grayson DeWolfe.

Grayson DeWolfe is a dynamic performer based in the Twin Cities. He’s mastered his own version of the famed Minneapolis sound and fills sets lists with fun, funky pop songs.

As always, MNL on the Road is a FREE, ALL-AGES show. Doors open at 8:30 PM and the show starts at 9:00 PM sharp.

If you can’t make it out to Pioneer Place on March 24, you can enjoy Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM, listening on our website, or watching on UTVS.