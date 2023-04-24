MNL Presents: Admiral Fox on April 24

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Admiral Fox on April 17th starting at 9 p.m.

Admiral Fox’s sounds range from introspective indie folk to synth-flavored garage rock. Following the release of their EP Nowhere is Safe this March, their music has been slanting away from the acoustic singer-songwriter crooners of their debut, and heading into the louder, more electric, and more socially conscious territory. Though they’ll always find time for a sad-boy ballad or three.

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 24th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.