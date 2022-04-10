MNL Presents: Airship Caravan on April 11

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Airship Caravan on April 11th starting at 9 p.m.

Minnesota-based psychedelic rock band “Airship Caravan” was founded by a couple of music students in 2018.

“Into Dreams” is a sonic trip blending dreamy vocal harmonies and synth layers with moments of hard-hitting rock, complete with powerful vocals and guitar riffs. This juxtaposition of contrasting elements is at the core of the band’s unique sound, which creates a captivating experience for the listener.

Airship Caravan will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 11th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.