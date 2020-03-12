MNL Presents: The Issue

Up next forMonday Night Live is The Issue. A band comprised of some St. Cloud State University students who have been rockin’ together throughout their college years. The band, with most members hailing from Sauk Centre, have been playing since around 2015. Get ready to rock with these gents!

The Issue will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 16 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.