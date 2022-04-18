MNL Presents: Distant Edge on April 25

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Distant Edge on April 25th starting at 9 p.m.

Distant Edge is an Alternative Rock/Pop Band from Minnesota, with band members including Nolan Litschewski, Nate Erickson, Jahmal Fisher, Sam Swanson, and Aaron Eiden. Their style is a mixture of rock, indie and electronic all put together in a heavily percussive style.

Distant Edge will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 25th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.