MNL PRESENTS: Durry October 11

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Durry on October 11 starting at 9 p.m. Minnesota-based indie pop duo band Durry was formed in 2020 in the wake of the pandemic with quarantined siblings Austin and Taryn who joined forces under their family name Durry to write and produce an all new EP entitled Suburban Legend.

Inspired by their shared childhood experiences in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Durry embraces a nostalgic yet honest look at the past, and boundless hope for the future.

Durry will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 11th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.