MNL PRESENTS: Hothouse Weeds On December 6

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Hothouse Weeds on December 6th starting at 9 p.m.

Hothouse Weeds is an alt-rock band from Minneapolis. Their unique vibe ranges from lush and thoughtful, to loud and danceable. Their songs are a 2 to 1 mix of originals to re-imagined covers. Their influences include The Cure, Garbage, Velvet Underground and The Cranberries.

Hothouse Weeds are members of the Minnesota Music Coalition. Their debut album, Nightshade, was released in May 2021.

Hothouse Weeds will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 6th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.