MNL Presents: Jazicality on April 18

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Jazicality on April 18th starting at 9 p.m.

Jasmine Anderson, a.k.a Jazicality is an American vocalist, rapper, recording artist and YouTube personality. Born and raised in Chicago, Anderson first realized she had a passion for singing in the first grade. Later, she moved to Minnesota to further her dream by attending the McNally Smith College of Music.

Anderson has professionally released music singles on all streaming platforms and just released her latest album called “Unsent Letters”.

Jazicality will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 11th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.