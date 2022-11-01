MNL Presents: Root River Jam on November 7

KVSC’s 31st season of Monday Night Live welcomes Root River Jam on November 7th starting at 9 p.m.

Root River Jam is an acoustic Americana Roots group based in southeastern Minnesota. They’re embracing experiences of love, longing, and learning… combining nuances of folk, roots, blues, and rock in their music. Listeners instantly connect with expressive melodies, improv, and interaction, recalling the “Jams” of the past and renewing the dreams of the future!



This band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 7th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.

