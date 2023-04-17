MNL Presents: The Full Catholic on April 17

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Full Catholic on April 17th starting at 9 p.m.

‘Full catholic’ is a four-piece electric/acoustic collective based in the twin cities featuring hypnotic vocal harmonies, jangly rhythms, frenzied instrumentation, and probing lyricism focused on territories where light and dark, beauty and chaos overlap. Their sound spans freak folk to psychedelia to protopunk and has been described as “lightning in a bottle…raw and vivid…a beautifully messy display of vulnerability” [glide magazine] possessing an energy that is “extremely present, even pent up” [american pancake].

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 17th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.