MNL Presents: The Ginny & The Fizz on February 13

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Ginny & the Fizz on February 13th starting at 9 p.m.

Ginny & the Fizz is one part queer, two parts alt-rock, garnished with a 90s twist is a five-piece band crafted by Michael Shannon and Mat Lochner on guitar, Jarod Schiebout on drums, Cedar Commission Winner Maddie Thies on bass, and the one and only Eric LeBlanc on effervescent, power vocals. Soon to be your favorite band and cocktail!

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 13th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.