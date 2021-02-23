MNL Presents: The Jake Duda Band

KVSC’s Monday Night Live welcomes The Jake Duda Band at 9 p.m. on March 1st. Minnesota-based band consists of numerous family members, and exist in a world of raucous and rich sounds with variety of instruments like squeezebox, a tuba, a glockenspiel, and a cello. It’s the collection of harsh sounds and sharp notes that make his debut effort De Soto so interesting.

Some tracks are more peaceful. “One Last Shot” gets close to sounding like something Mumford and Sons could’ve pulled off had they used their infectious guitar and banjo riffs to fuel a bluegrass career and not arena rock stardom. On “Pernilla,” a track named for cousins’ grandmother, Ernster makes the bold decision to have Duda’s vocals essentially sing background to a dominant string section. It’s warm, unexpected, and above all, it works.

The Jake Duda Band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 1st for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.