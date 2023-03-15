MNL Presents: The Soft Light on March 20

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Soft Light on March 20th starting at 9 p.m.

The Soft Light is a rock band from Minneapolis. The beginnings of the band date back to 2004. Eric and Matt got together for the first time to jam and do some recording. Playing music has always been a passion, but it wasn’t until 2011 that Matt decided to quit his job and move to Minneapolis. ‘The Soft Light’ was born and Eric and Matt went to work writing and recording songs. During that time, a few drummers auditioned and things finally clicked with Carlos Mendiola. The lineup was completed with friend and musician Brandon Trboyevich on bass.

The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.