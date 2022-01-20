MNL Returns Spring 2022 With Odd Prospect on January 24

KVSC’s Monday Night Live returns on for its 30th season in 2021-22. We’re thrilled to bring you live music from 88.1FM and UTVS safely, even during a pandemic.

Our first guest on Monday Night Live is Odd Prospect. Odd Prospect is an alternative rock band based on Minneapolis. They play a wide variety of genres and have influences from punk, funk, R&B, and math rock. They have two new singles, “Circles” and “Clark’s Mantra”, out on all platforms!

Odd Prospect will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, January 24 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.