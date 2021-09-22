MNL Welcomes ‘Pop Princess’ Sam Castillo On September 27

KVSC’s Monday Night Live returns for it’s 30th season for Fall semester 2021. We’re excited to bring you live music every Monday at from Your Sound Alternative and simulcast with UTVS Television.

Our second guest on Monday Night Live is Sam Castillo. He is a Latin-American singer/songwriter and a Pop Princess from Minneapolis. Sam Castillo is an alternative pop artist with stylistic influences from Latinx and Queer artists, style, and culture. The Latin Pop Princess is here to change your mind and change the landscape of the music industry!

Sam Castillo will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 27 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.