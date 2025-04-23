Monday Night Live Closes Out Season 34 with Maria and the Coins on April 28

The 34th season of Monday Night Live has brought listeners an amazing area of live performances from Minnesota musical acts, and we’re finishing off in style with Maria and the Coins.

Maria and the Coins play boisterous indie pop rock that’s distinguished by riveting lyrics and powerful vocals from frontwoman Maria Coyne.

Based out of Minneapolis, the band comes to the KVSC Performance Studio straight off the release of their new single, “Call Me When You Get There.” They’re sure to play that along with a slew of old and recent favorites.

Hear Maria and the Coins on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on April 28. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.