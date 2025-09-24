Monday Night Live Continues Season 35 with Golden Satellite on September 29

The 35th season of Monday Night Live soars high this week with Golden Satellite. The Minneapolis band plays KVSC’s long-running live music showcase on Monday, September 29.

Although the band just formed earlier this year, the members of Golden Satellite bring a wealth of experience to their alternative punk rock music. Lead vocalist and guitarist Graham Hawkinson was previous in the band Nothing But Nice, guitarist Collin Johnson currently plays with Lighter Co., drummer Will Keebler is in Pullstring, and bassist Sam Blazich spends time in Self Titled. They come together to play loud and catchy tunes.

Monday Night Live with Golden Satellite airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.