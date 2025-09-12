Monday Night Live Opens Season 35 with Heed the Warning

Monday Night Live is back this coming Monday, September 15. We kick off the landmark 35th season of our live, local music showcase by welcoming Heed the Warning into the KVSC Performance Studio.

Heed the Warning is a band that promises to reignite the emo torch on the Midwest alternative scene. Their most recent release is the EP Kill Your Ego, which earned rave reviews.

Our Monday Night Live season premiere with Heed the Warning airs this coming Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

