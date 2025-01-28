Jan 28, 2025

Monday Night Live Season 34 Blooms Again with SoulFlower on February 3

Winter break is finally over for Monday Night Live. On Monday, February 3, the second half of the season 34 gets underway with the Minneapolis-based band SoulFlower making their way into the KVSC Performance Studio.

The band’s name couldn’t be more apt. SoulFlower specializes in indie-inclined songs that have dreamy and, yes, soulful qualities. They call to mind the likes of Arlo Parks and Japanese Breakfast while sounding unique and true to themselves.

Enjoy SoulFlower on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on February 3. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

