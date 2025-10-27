Monday Night Live Welcomes Matcha Fever on October 27

Matcha Fever plays the 35th season of Monday Night Live on October 27.

Hailing from the Twin Cities, Matcha Fever are scholars of the beloved Minneapolis Sound. The update it with a modern, indie-pop vibe to guarantee a good time.

Monday Night Live with Matcha Fever airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CDT). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

