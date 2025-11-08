Monday Night Live Welcomes Shrimp Olympics on November 10

Monday Night Live continues its amazing 35th season with an appearance by Shrimp Olympics on November 10.

The Minneapolis-based band Shrimp Olympics started as a solo, home-recording project by Austin Lombardo. Over the years, Shrimp Olympics has become a full band with violinist Teagan DeVoe, keyboardist and percussionist Mat Roberts, bassist Alex Graves, and drummer Stone Thompson joining the fold.

Shrimp Olympics are as versatile as decathlon athletes when it comes to music genres. They hit on psychedelia, jazz, country tock, experimental, baroque pop, and more.

Their most recent album, live shrimps, was released in late 2024.

Monday Night Live with Shrimp Olympics airs Monday at 9:00 PM (CST). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

Brought to you by KVSC, Radio That’s As Local As It Gets.