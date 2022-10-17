Montana Man Arrested for Stealing Semi-Tractor

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

Last Thursday a man was arrested for stealing and driving a white semi-tractor the Stearns County Sheriffs Office says.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr. was arrested for felony possession/receiving stolen property, felony flee a police officer, and 4th Degree driving while intoxicated.

After receiving a call regarding the stolen property, the Avon Police Department, along with other area agencies, located the vehicle on I94 near County Rd 2 and ultimately attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the semi-tractor and trailer did not comply with officers attempting to conduct the traffic stop and continued driving on I94 westbound without stopping for the officers.

There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.