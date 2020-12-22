Monticello and Anoka Restaurants Violate Walz’s Order

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Two more Minnesota restaurants are facing temporary restraining orders for violating Governor Walz’s COVID-19 Executive Order last Friday.

Cornerstone Café in Monticello and Cork in Anoka have both been sued by Attorney General Keith Ellison for openly violating the ban on indoor on-premises dining in Governor Walz’s Executive Order.

Ellison says most Minnesota bars and restaurants are following the orders, but these two are not. “They are threatening the health and lives of their customers, communities, and all Minnesotans”.

Ellison asked the court that both establishments be prevented from further violating the Executive Order, including closing to the public for indoor on-premises consumption of food and beverages.