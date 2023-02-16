Monticello City Hall and Community Centers Closed Indefinitely

KVSC Staff Report

City Hall and other facilities in Monticello are temporarily closed.

The Wright County Communications Center received a call that a vehicle had driven through the east doors of Monticello City Hall and Community Center around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Wright County deputies arrived and found a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, driven by an adult male and sole occupant of the vehicle, had crashed through the east doors of the building.

The driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life threating injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Monticello City Hall, Community Center, and Senior Center will be closed until further notice. Please follow the City of Monticello MN Facebook page or its website for updates on the use of the building.