Monticello Crash Kills Woman

Brian Moos / News Reporter

MONTICELLO, Minn. — A crash in Monticello left one person dead and others with injuries. On Wednesday, June 18, a Chevrolet Traverse was involved in a four vehicle accident, just after 7 p.m. All vehicles were traveling eastbound on interstate 94 when a rear-end collision occurred.

The accident left 69 year old Susan Rintoul dead at the scene, she was not wearing a seatbelt. She was a passenger in the Chevy Traverse, driven by 71 year old Richard Rintoul, he was wearing his seatbelt and suffered non-life threatening injuries.