Monticello Restaurant Reaches Settlement for Violating Walz’s Order

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Monticello restaurant that violated Governor Walz’s COVID-19 Executive Order last month has reached a settlement with Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office.

Cornerstone Café will pay the State $10,000, giving up the profits it earned while operating in violation of executive orders. The restaurant will also fully comply with current and future executive orders pertaining to bars and restaurants.

Ellison says if the restaurant violates any of the settlements, they are liable for a civil penalty of $25,000

All funds received in this settlement go to the State of Minnesota General Fund, not the Attorney General’s Office.

Cornerstone Café was sued on December 18 and a temporary restraining order was granted on December 22.