Monticello To Be Visited by Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The “Wall That Heals” Vietnam memorial wall will be making a stop in Monticello on Thursday.

The wall will be visiting Pinewood Elementary from Thursday through this Sunday.

The wall and exhibit is in its 28th year of circulation and includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center. The wall bears the names of the 58,281 American men and women who died during the Vietnam War.

To learn more about the Wall That Heals, click here: https://www.vvmf.org/The-Wall-That-Heals/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIyoeT9NKbgAMVxyizAB0sswztEAAYASAAEgKz7PD_BwE