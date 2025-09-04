Moorhead man arrested for poisoning and killing his roommate

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Moorhead man has been arrested for poisoning and killing his roommate in June.

According to a media release from the St. Cloud Police Department, 35-year-old Stuart Hanmer of Moorhead was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 3, after an investigation revealed evidence tying him to the death of his roommate, 33-year-old Cody Ernst.

On June 20, 2025, Ernst, of St. Cloud, was admitted to the University of Minnesota Hospital in critical condition.

Medical staff determined that Ernst had a lethal amount of the heavy metal Thallium in his system. He died two days later.

The St. Cloud Police Department, along with other districts, launched an investigation into the source of the poisoning. The investigation revealed that Hanmer had intentionally poisoned Ernst.

Hanmer is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail pending charges.