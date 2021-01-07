More Free Campus COVID-19 Testing Events After Winter Break

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University will be holding two more free saliva testing events for students and employees in the Atwood Ballroom.

With many retuning to campus after travel and gatherings during winter break, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends that people get tested for COVID-19.

The first testing event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The second testing event will occur on Thursday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Both in the Atwood Ballroom.

Walk-ins are available or you can register at Huskies Connect to save time. Avoid eating, drinking, or chewing gum within 30 minuets prior to completing the test.

Test results will be emailed directly with their results within 48-72 hours.