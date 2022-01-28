Morrison County Historical Society’s Executive Director Leaving Post

Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The executive director of the Morrison County Historical Society (MCHS) has announced she is is leaving the organization, which is based in Little Falls.

Mary Warner has been with the MCHS for 25 years and has been the executive director since 2015. Warner is moving to a job with Minnesota State, Hennepin County and Ramsey County Bar Associations. Part of her job will be connecting the organization’s members to the resources needed to help run their law practices.

Mary Warner

The MCHS Board is in the process of searching for a new executive director, which will take several months.

Warner expressed she will miss all the people she has worked with through MCHS and the fascinating county history she’s explored, but also knows the organization in good hands.

The Board of Directors will name an interim executive director at their February meeting.