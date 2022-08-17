Motorcycle and Dodge Caravan Crash in Clearwater; One in Life Threatening Condition

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A Maple Lake man is in life threatening condition after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a Dodge Caravan Tuesday, August 16th.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was traveling southbound on Highway 24 and 67-year-old David Kunkel was heading westbound on 160th Street in Clearwater. Officials say the crash happened in that intersection.

Patrol officers say that Kunkel has no injuries and Miessen is receiving care at the St. Cloud Hospital.

There is no other information as of now.