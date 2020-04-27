Apr 27, 2020

Waite Park Man Died in Motorcycle Crash Saturday Near Melrose

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A motorcycle crash in Millwood Township took the life of a Waite Park man on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Steve Soyka, 57-year-old Patrick Kraker was driving his motorcycle southbound on County Road 17 when he left the roadway and crashed in an open field.

A witness of the crash was performing CPR on Kraker when emergency personnel arrived. Melrose Ambulance transported Kraker to the Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev