Apr 27, 2020
Waite Park Man Died in Motorcycle Crash Saturday Near Melrose
By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
A motorcycle crash in Millwood Township took the life of a Waite Park man on Saturday.
According to Sheriff Steve Soyka, 57-year-old Patrick Kraker was driving his motorcycle southbound on County Road 17 when he left the roadway and crashed in an open field.
A witness of the crash was performing CPR on Kraker when emergency personnel arrived. Melrose Ambulance transported Kraker to the Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.