Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motorcycle crash on County Road 10 in St. Martin Township last Saturday, just prior to 1 p.m.

A witness to the crash said she was traveling south on County Road 10 when a Harley Davidson motorcycle appeared behind her at what she believed to be a high rate of speed.

The witness said the driver of the motorcycle passed her and continued southbound to an S-Curve in a no passing zone. The driver of the motorcycle, 50-year-old Michael Czech of Rice lost control and hit the unpaved portion of the right ditch. He was then thrown from the motorcycle.

Czech was not wearing a helmet and was treated on scene for his injuries then air lifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

St. Martin Fire and Rescue, Melrose Ambulance, and Life Link assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office with the crash.