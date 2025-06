Brian Moos / News Reporter

MONTICELLO, Minn. — On Sunday, June 22, just before 5 p.m., a motorcycle lost control and crashed on Interstate 94 in Monticello. 44 year old Nicholas Opatz was tossed from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. Opatz was taken to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known at this time.