Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A man is in critical condition after crashing into a sign fleeing a Stearns County officer.

On Monday, November 23rd 31-year-old Justin Fischer of St. Joseph was pulled over by a Stearns County officer for making an unsafe lane change.

After pulling into a parking lot on Division St. he immediately sped off travelling the wrong way on County road 75. The deputy did not pursue Fischer as he lost sight of the fleeing motorcycle.

A short while later a motorcycle crash was reported by officers at the scene near 58 Division St. West in Waite Park. It was determined that Fischer, who was wearing a helmet was the suspect from earlier and had lost control and crashed into a sign.

He is currently in St. Cloud Hospital in critical condition and alcohol might have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Stearns County Sheriffs Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and Waite Park Police Department all assisted at the scene and no one else was injured in the crash.