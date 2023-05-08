Motorcycle Strikes Deer on Highway 4

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A motorcycle struck a deer on Friday in Union Grove Township, injuring a Paynesville man.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports that at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, the Meeker County Sheriff’s office, received a call reporting a crash on Highway 4.

First responders evaluated the motorcyclist and was identified as 31-year-old Travis Larson of Paynesville. Larson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.