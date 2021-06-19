Motorcyclist Injured In Accident Near Sartell

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sherrif’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident Wednesday.

Dispatchers say a group of motorcyclists heading south near Sartell took a turn too sharp and the lead motorcyclist overturned and was thrown off his bike.

The injured driver, 23-year-old Bashir Abdullahi Muhumed of St. Cloud was talken to the St. Cloud Hospital. Muhumed’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Speed is believed to be a factor of the crash. The Sartell Police, Fire and Rescue departments assisted with the accident.