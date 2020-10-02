Motorists Use Caution During Harvest Season

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

It’s that time of year when crops are being harvested and slow moving large machinery is all over road, sometimes slowing traffic.

Drivers are advised to be patient when driving around large combines, tractors and other machinery transporting crops to markets, grain elevators and processing plants.

In the last five years 14 people died and 29 people suffered life changing injuries due to crashes involving farm equipment.

State traffic engineer Brian Sorenson said harvest season is in full swing and farmers in every corner of the state are out using the highways. Sorenson also said motorists need to be prepared to encounter slow-moving farm vehicles, especially on rural, two-lane roads now through November. Also, remain patient, as most farmers will try to allow vehicles to pass them in an area where it is safe to do so.

Motorists should watch out for debris and make sure to avoid distractions like phones when driving.

Farming equipment operators are encouraged to avoid distractions and to also use techniques like using lights and flashers to make equipment more visible and putting slow-moving vehicle emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.