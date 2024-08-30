Mountaineers Shutout Tigers 5-0

By Carl Goenner/ Sports Director/ @carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

-On Thursday, August 29, the St Paul Central Mountaineers defeated the St. Cloud Tech Tigers 5-0. St. Paul Central senior Abdulahi Geedi scored two goals in the win.

After a slow start to the game, Abdulahi Geedi was the first to score, giving St. Paul a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, Ben Robbins extended St Paul Central’s lead to 2. Abdulahi Geedi later scored one more goal to give St Paul Central a 3-0 advantage at half time.

St. Cloud’s defense improved in the second half but St Paul Central soon found a way through and scored their fourth goal of the night with 5:51 remaining. The Minutemen then added one more goal with just over a minute remaining and went on to defeat the Tigers 5.0.