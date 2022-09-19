Multiple Drive-By Shootings Took Place Near St. Cloud State Over the Weekend; Police Investigating as Related Incidents

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating multiple drive-by shootings that took place near the St. Cloud State campus over the weekend.

Officers say they were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the area of 11th Street South and 6th Avenue South near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. When authorities arrived they determined that shots had been fired from a vehicle that was traveling westbound on 11th Street just as it went through the intersection of 6th Avenue.

Later that night, a 21-year-old from Richmond checked into the St. Cloud Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The suspects vehicle is being described as a black SUV last seen traveling West on 11th Street.

In a different incident that occurred earlier Sunday morning, officers were sent to the same area, in response to a report of numerous gunshots being heard. Officers note they were initially not able to locate any damage, victims, or evidence that shots had been fired.

The SCPD says they are investigating both shootings to see if they are related.

The St. Cloud State Public Safety Administration wants to remind students to pair up with another Husky when walking at night or call Public Safety for an escort. They also tell students that they can report suspicious activities by calling 320-308-3333 or 911.

These investigations are both active and ongoing. Due to these incidents, the St. Cloud Police Department will be providing extra patrols and enforcement in the area in the coming days.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.