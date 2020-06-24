Museum Reopening in Little Falls

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

With things slowly starting to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are slowly starting to re-open again.

One of those being the Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls.

To keep visitors and staff safe the Morrison County Historical Society has created a series of 5 stages related to opening and closing, with Stage 1 being fully closed to the public and staff working from home to Stage 5 being fully open.

Right now the Museum is in Stage 3 where strong safety measures are taken to ensure the community can still visit the museum while staying safe and healthy. The measures include appointment only visits scheduled 48 hours before hand, staff must be wearing face masks, limits on large groups and asking visitors to follow social distancing measures of 6-10 feet apart.

Weyerhaeuser Museum Little Falls, MN

Weyerhaeuser Museum’s normal summer hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. until September 30. Admission is free.

To schedule and appointment 48 hours in advance please call the museum at 320-632-4007.