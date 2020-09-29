Mysterious Return of Invasive Plant Found In Stearns County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Along the Lake Wobegon trail, an invasive species not seen since 1958 has been discovered.

University of Minnesota Extension Master Naturalist Sherry Kutter found the “rough potato”(Metaplexis japonica) a type of vining milkweed as she was walking the trail.

The rough potato vine is native to eastern Asia and the reason for its existence here in Stearns County is a mystery.

Stearns County Agricultural Inspector Bob Dunning has begun mapping the locations of the infestation and is warning locals where the plant is growing. Dunning said he was surprised by the number of locations he found it in once he began scouting for it. Dunning also said he’s grateful to Sherry Kutter for discovering this issue before it had become even more widespread. Rough Potato is a very aggressive climber and it has an amazing ability to completely cover other vegetation.

MDA Invasive Species Specialist Monika Chandler said seeds and plant parts like to hitch a ride, so cleaning equipment, pets, and our clothes before leaving an area can help prevent the spread of unwanted plants.

If you find a vining milkweed, which has a distinctive milkweed seedpod, In Stearns County report it to Bob Dunning at Robert.dunning@co.stearns.mn.us or 320-656-6578.